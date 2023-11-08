Appeal Court Victory: SEDN Congratulates Col Austin Akobundu

SOUTH EAST DEMOCRATIC NETWORK [SEDN]

Press Release

The South East Democratic Network (SEDN) congratulates the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abia Central Senatorial District, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) on his resounding victory in the Court of Appeal that declared him winner of the senatorial election. His victory is sweet music to all lovers of democracy in Nigeria, particularly the good people of Abia State who now have a credible voice in the red chamber. Col. Akobundu is an embodiment of patriotism, a grassroots politician and visionary leader who will add value in the 10th Senate in the quest for good governance and delivery of fruits of democracy to long suffering compatriots.

The people of Abia Central Senatorial District will for the first time experience effective representation that will transform the zone. A man of integrity, political sagacity and tenacity of purpose to touch lives, Akobundu will draw from his wealth of experience as a distinguished soldier, Chairman, Rivers State Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee (PMIC) in the military era, National Vice Chairman South East, Peoples Democratic Party, Minister of State for Defence, immediate past National Organizing Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party etc.

As Akobundu goes to the senate, the red chamber will witness robust deliberations and dignity, and make laws that will make Nigeria great again.

Hon. Elvis Okereke Orji

General Secretary, SEDN