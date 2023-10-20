“We Are Seeing Your Good Works, Keep It Up Sir” — Rotary Club Hails Anambra Police Commissioner, Honours Him With Award

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a moment of encomium, as the members of the Rotary Club of Anambra, District 9142, gathered to honour the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, for what they described as the visible manifestation of his efforts and commitment in promoting peace and security in the State.

The event held at the Command’s Headquarters on Friday, where the CP was presented with the Platinum Peace Ambassador Award by the Club.

The event, which attracted the District Director General among other top members of the organisation from the District, featured outpouring of remarkable tributes to the CP, whom, they attested, had not only worked tirelessly to restore security, but has also contributed significantly in building lasting peace in the State.

Speaking at the occasion, the Director General of Rotary District 9142, Rotarian Akan Emah extolled the CP with practical instances of the good and commendable work he has been doing in the state. He emphasized that CP Adeoye wasn’t merely a law enforcer but a peacemaker who has translated words into action.

He cited the CP’s sustained war against cultism in Awka, a challenge that had long plagued the city, even as he further underscored how the Police Commissioner had successfully restored peace to the bustling capital city and the entire state. He further said the good works of the CP and his men in Anambra are not only seen in the news, but also felt in the State.

According to Rotarian Emah, who gave an overview of the Rotary Club and their activities, the Club, as a humanitarian organization committed to community welfare, had been closely observing the commendable strides made by CP Adeoye, which he said, made them deem it both fitting and essential to acknowledge his extraordinary service to the state with the prestigious Award.

“This award we are presenting to you today serves as a symbol of our token of appreciation and encouragement to you as a leader who had committed his career to making Anambra a safer and more harmonious place for all its citizens,” he said.

Speaking while presenting the award to the CP, the Assistant Governor for Zone 15, Dr. Tochukwu Mbachu underlined the significance of recognizing and rewarding individuals whose actions positively impact the society.

While noting that he had seen the CP practically assisting to put things in order in the State, including assisting to clear traffic and road obstruction, said the prestigious honour from Rotary was not only well-deserved but imperative, to make him know that his good works are being seen and felt. The Police Commissioner was also decorated with the Rotary Club’s badge, while some complimentary items were also presented to him and his wife by the Club.

Responding after receiving the award, CP Adeoye expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Rotary Club for the recognition and support.

While noting that the Rotary Club had similarly honoured him in some of the states where he served before coming to Anambra State as CP, he also further shared his perspective on the award, describing it as a renewed call for even greater performance in the service to the people. He also extolled the Rotary Club for their good humanitarian works in the society, urging them to sustain the beat.

CP Adeoye, who also commended the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, for the unreserved support he has been giving to the Command, further assured the audience of his unwavering dedication to combating insecurity and maintaining a state of absolute peace in Anambra.

The Rotary Club, recognizing the importance of their collaborative efforts, extended a warm invitation to CP Adeoye and his wife, Mrs. Bolanle Adeoye, for the Club’s pivotal event scheduled for the following day in Anambra State. The event, which represents a significant milestone in the Rotary Club’s ongoing campaign and fight against polio, was said to have drawn over three hundred devoted Rotarians from different parts of the country to the Anambra State to participate in the event.

The CP’s wife, who was extolled for the support she has been giving to her husband that enables him perform well in the discharge of his duties, was also invited to the Rotary event holding tomorrow, to join her voice in the fight against polio in the State.

In a remark, CP Adeoye’s wife, Mrs. Adeoye, while commending the Rotary Club for the honour conferred on her husband, also restated her commitment to providing him with every necessary support to continue his exceptional service to the people of Anambra State and maintaining a lasting peace.

Others who spoke at the event include the Coordinator, Peace Building Committee, Rotary International, Sir Dennis Ekemezie; the Assistant Governor Zone 38, Sir Abuchi Nwozor, among others.