Rev. Father, Others Rescued, Vehicles Recovered As Security Agents Bust Another Insurgents’ Camp in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was another successful outing on Friday, as Joint Security Force in Anambra State dislodged more insurgents terrorizing different parts of the State.

It was gathered that the Police-led Forward Operating Base (FOB), which comprised the military and paramilitary services based in Aguata, and supported by Police Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, stormed insurgents’ camp at Ogbunka, Orumba South Local Government Area of the State.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, three abducted persons, including a Reverend Father who were held hostage in the camp, were rescued unhurt during the operation.

Ikenga further revealed that while three suspects were arrested, nine vehicles snatched at gunpoint, and three Pump Action guns were recovered from the hideout.

“Also recovered were stolen Camouflage uniform, Biafra flag, several handsets, flash drives and sim cards that will aid comprehensive investigation and prosecution,” he said.

According to Ikenga, the gang had been responsible for spate of abductions in Orumba North and South, as well as parts of Aguata L.G.As. in recent times. He added that the abducted victims were all kidnapped this month by the suspects.

He said: “The raid on insurgents’ camp followed months of diligent and painstaking intelligence gathering and investigation which led to uncovering the criminal hideout.

“Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who ordered and coordinated the operation praised all the service personnel and vigilante men involved for their professionalism which ensured no life was lost.

“Mr. Governor has commended the operatives and pledged to continue to support all services involved in Joint Security Operations across the state.”