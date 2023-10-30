Reminiscing Some Striking Headlines from Prof. Ben Nwabueze

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It is no longer news that Prof. Ben Nwabueze, the first Nigerian academic Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and esteemed legal luminary, has passed away at the age of 92 years.

Aside his legacies in the fields his profession, the Anambra-born elder statesman was known for his thought-provoking comments and positions on critical national, political, economic, sociocultural, and leadership issues in Nigeria.

As Nigerians mourns Prof. Nwabueze’s demise, this reporter, Izunna Okafor, deemed it worthy to reminisce some of the striking headlines (credited to him) that captured his influential perspectives on some topical issues of national interest and beyond, as highlighted below: