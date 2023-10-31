EXPOSED : How Uzodinma Spent N5b To Book All Owerri Hotels To Deny Election Observers, CSOs, Other Parties Residence During Guber Election

Receipt of a leaked document which revealed plans by the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to book all the hotel rooms in Owerri, the state capital, to deny election observers, civil society organisations (CSOs) and officials of other parties places of residence during the state governorship election.

This was disclosed in a secret letter on the letterhead of the Ministry of Tourism signed by the Hon. Commissioner, Barr. Jerry Egbule Egemba, dated October 29, 2023.

According to a source, the Imo State Government is embarking on the jamboree, which will gulp a whopping five billion Naira, to ensure election observers, CSOs and other officials will have no place to stay when they arrive to monitor the election coming up on November 11, 2023.

The letter had its reference number: MTC&CA/S.76/VOL.1/T/90 and addressed “To All Chief Executive Officers of Hotels in Owerri Metropolis” and “All General Managers of Hotels in Owerri Metropolis”.

In the letter entitled “Request for reservation of all your hotel rooms from 4th November — 11th November“, the Ministry of Tourism declared its intentions “to rent and occupy all the rooms in your hotel no matter the size and classification from Saturday 4th November to Saturday 11th November 2023 at your usual cost per room for full occupation”.

Barr. Egbule Egemba, therefore, asked the hotel Chief Executive Officers and General Managers to promptly submit details of the accommodation bills for all the rooms covering the period for settlement.

It was learnt that the project will gulp a whopping five billion Naira of taxpayers’ money.

See the attached document below: