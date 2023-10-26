Rector IMAP Refuses To Appear Before Governing Council Investigative  Committee – Investigation

…..over N5.6m for 2018,2019 and 2020 outstanding promotions unaccounted for

The wisemen says the truth shall always prevail against falsehhod,and no matter how it takes it must suffice at the end.

Information available to Journalists from the Isa Mustapha Agwai 1,Polytechnic Lafia has revealed that the headship of the institution,Dr.Justina Anjiode Kotso refuses to honored the formal invitation of the investigative committee set up by the Governing Council of the Polytechnic to checkmate allegations of executive excesses.

It was reliably gathered that the committee is to investigative how she runs the school three years after her appointment especially in the award of contracts without due consultation of the school management and the Governing Council.

Kotso,it was revealed refused to appear before the investigative committee to answer petinent question that has to do with some crucial issues which if left unchecked may cripple the State owned institution.

Some of the affected directors who were invited by the Governing Council who appeared did not appeared with the needed documents,It was gathered that the directors unraveled that the handed over all the needed documents to the rector,Insider told 247ureports that some of the few that appeared said they were acting pn the directive of rector been their boss.

A fundamental question that needed ardent answer is why was the headship of IMAP refusess to appeared before the committee with regards to the affairs of the Polytechnic if truelly her hands are clean

The committee set up by the Governing Council may not be unconnected to the wheatabout of N5m out of the N21m rreleased by Governor Abdullahi Sule meant to clear 2018,2019 and 2020 outstanding staff promotions and annual increments.

An insider from the Isa Mustapha Agwai 1,Polytechnic Lafia interestingly,The fiasco on the Polytechnic has taken another dimension ,The unfolding was the issue surrounding implementation of outstanding three years promotions and annual increments and the new employment approved by the State Governor Sule.

Competent source from IMAP confirmed that out of the N21m released only N15.6m was utilized by the Rector while the remaining balance of N5m was not accounted for .

Efforts to speak to the embattled Rector IMAP and the State Commissioner of Education,John Mamman claimed abortive as at press time..