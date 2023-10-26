8.4 C
New York
Friday, October 27, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Rector IMAP Refuses To Appear Before Governing Council Investigative  Committee – Investigation

N/Central
Rector IMAP Refuses To Appear Before Governing Council Investigative  Committee=Investigation
Rector IMAP Refuses To Appear Before Governing Council Investigative  Committee=Investigation

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
…..over N5.6m for 2018,2019 and 2020 outstanding promotions unaccounted for  
Admin
The wisemen says the truth shall always prevail against falsehhod,and no matter how it takes it must suffice at the end.
Information available to Journalists from the Isa Mustapha Agwai 1,Polytechnic Lafia has revealed that the headship of the institution,Dr.Justina Anjiode Kotso refuses to honored the formal invitation of the investigative committee set up by the Governing Council of the Polytechnic to checkmate allegations of executive  excesses.
It was reliably gathered that the committee is to investigative how she runs the school three years after her appointment especially in the award of contracts without due consultation of the school management and the  Governing Council.
Kotso,it was revealed refused to appear before the investigative committee to answer petinent question that has to do with  some crucial issues which if left unchecked may cripple the State owned institution.
Some of the affected directors who were invited by the Governing Council who appeared did not appeared with the needed documents,It was gathered that the directors unraveled that the handed over all the needed documents to the rector,Insider told 247ureports that some of the few that appeared said they were acting pn the directive of rector been their boss.
A fundamental question that needed ardent answer is why was the headship of IMAP refusess to appeared before the committee with regards to the affairs of the Polytechnic if truelly her hands are clean
The committee set up by the Governing Council may not be unconnected to the wheatabout of N5m out of the N21m rreleased by Governor Abdullahi Sule meant to clear 2018,2019 and 2020 outstanding  staff promotions and annual increments.
 An insider from the Isa Mustapha Agwai 1,Polytechnic Lafia  interestingly,The fiasco on the Polytechnic has taken another dimension ,The unfolding was the issue surrounding implementation of outstanding three years promotions and annual increments and the new employment approved by the State Governor Sule.
Competent source from IMAP confirmed that out of the N21m released only N15.6m was utilized by the Rector while the remaining balance of N5m was not accounted for .
Efforts  to speak to the embattled Rector IMAP and the State Commissioner of Education,John Mamman  claimed abortive as at press time..

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
National Assembly Website: Another Example of Diminishing State Capacity – By Osita Chidoka
Next article
Alleged Marginalization : Ohanaeze Ndigbo To Drag Tinubu To Court Over Federal Appointments

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Stakeholders Threaten Legal Actions As Imo NULGE President, Eze Accused Of Embezzling Dead Members Funds

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.