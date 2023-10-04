8.4 C
North-East youths group pass vote of confidence on operation Hadin Kai Commander

N/East
North-East youths group passed vote of confidence on operation Hadin Kai Commander in the region 
 

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Northern Youth Association of Nigeria has expressed confidence in the ability of the Theatre Commander (TC) Joint Task Force North East HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General GU Chibuisi.

 

“Northern Youth Association of Nigeria has passed a vote of confidence on The Theatre Commander (TC) Joint Task Force North East HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General GU Chibuisi,” the association said.

The Association President, Comrade Godiya T. Adams Bogoro said in a press statement in Bauchi Wednesday that the Northern Youth Association of Nigeria is very proud of the performance of the Threare commander ever since his posting to the sub-region in July 2023.
 
Comrade Godiya Adams explained that they were delighted by the tremendous successes the Theatre commander recorded within such a short period of time he was deployed to Maiduguri, the epicenter of the insurgency in the North Eastern States of Nigeria.

According to the association, the security situation in Borno state and other parts of the North-East sub- region, particularly the Sambisa forest battle ground of the emergency has greatly been improved since his resumption to lead the operation Hadin Kai security surveillance.

They further expressed gratitude to General CG Musa, the Chief of Defense Staff for the posting of such a dogged and well experienced General like Major General Chibuisi to stem the tides of insurgents activities in the North East zone of the country.

Adams noted that General Chibiisi always delivered in any task assigned him, pointing out that the General’s remarkable records when he was GOC in Ibadan speaks volumes.

Comrade Adams therefore counseled other security agencies working along with operation Hadin Kai to put heads together with the commanding general in their determined efforts to wipe out insurgent activities in the entire north east sub-region to salvage its people from the insecurity bedeviling them.

He therefore urged the troops to give support and synergy to the Theatre Commander, General Gold Chibuisi.



