PDP lawmaker, Aliyu Garu donates 320 solar power system in Bauchi 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In his effort to address the lingering issue of electricity power within the metropolis, the house of representatives member Honourable Aliyu Aminu Garu has donated 320 solar power system in some major markets in the state.

Speaking during flagging of the installation at Muda Lawal market, Aliyu Garu said the gesture was to fulfill on his promised to the people of Bauchi dur his campaign tour in the market as well as complimenting the efforts of the present administration by providing enough security to the market in the state.

Garu who is representing the Bauchi Central Constituency in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, disclosed that the project will be extended to all major markets across his all wards within the Constituency in the state.

Earlier in his speech, the Speaker of the 10th Assembly, Tajuddeen Abbas applauded the project being executed by the member which has a direct bearing to the lives of the common people and urged others to emulate him in the state.

Ably represented by Dr Bappah Aliyu Misau member representing Misau/Dambama told the beneficiaries that the Speaker is very much happy with the project that’s why he sent me to come and represent at this very important occasion.

He said “The people of Bauchi State under your son my leadership will going to benefits more from the ongoing federal government projects in the county, especially in the North East Region”,.

Also speaking, the Honourable Commissioner of Housing and Environment, Danlami Ahmed Kawule said the state governor has done so much in the area of infrastructural development in many aspect of road rehabilitation and constructions, construction of health facilities as well as schools renovations and constructions across all 20 LGA in the state.

He commended the gaint strides by the house member and assured the present administration support in the state.

Corroborating, the Honourable commissioner for commerce and industry, Hon Mahmood Babamaji Abubakar thanked the member for his fourside and assured him of his ministry support.

Other dignitaries witnessed the occasion were the Bauchi Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hajiya Zainab Babantakko PDP stakeholders Alh Garba Muhammad Noma among others.