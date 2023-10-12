Identity Crisis : “Reintroduce Yourself To Nigerians”, Peter Obi Slams President Tinubu

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reintroduce himself to Nigerians over an alleged identity crisis.

Obi made the call on Wednesday at a press conference in Abuja, following the recent disclosure of Tinubu’s academic records by Chicago State University (CSU) at the request of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former governor of Anambra asked the president to tell Nigerians the schools he attended, if he participated in the one-year National Youth Service Corps scheme, and to clarify if he indeed changed his name at any time.

He noted that, having occupied the highest political office in the country, Tinubu no longer has a right to any privacy regarding his identity.

“President Tinubu should reintroduce himself to Nigerians. He should tell us the schools he attended, if he participated in NYSC, and whether he indeed changed his name at any time. We need to know these things because he is the President of Nigeria,” Obi said.

Obi also called on the president to save the country from what he called an international embarrassment of identity crises.

“Nigeria is an international laughing stock because of President Tinubu’s identity crisis. We need to put an end to this embarrassment,” he added.

Obi’s call comes after Atiku Abubakar released President Tinubu’s academic records to the public last week.

The records showed that Tinubu graduated from CSU in 1979 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting. However, Atiku has raised questions about the authenticity of Tinubu’s certificate, alleging that it may have been forged.

During a press conference last week, Atiku called on Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other Nigerians to join his quest for “justice” over the matter.