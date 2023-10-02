Breaking: Atiku’s Lawyers Receive Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University Documents

Chicago State University [CSU], according to reports available to 247ureports.com have complied with the Orders of the of the Courts instructing it to release the academic records of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku.

Available information indicates that CSU has released the academic records to the lawyers of Abubakar Atiku. The US Court had ordered for the records to be released to by 12noon [Chicago Time] today to the Atiku group.

While credible sources indicate that the Atiku group have received the materials, confirmation have not been made regarding the content of the materials released. However a source revealed that material received exposed the obvious about Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s relationship with the university.

The source indicated that the contents of the materials released are being examined. “It will be released to the public soon”.