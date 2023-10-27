8.4 C
New York
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Search
Subscribe

President Tinubu Appoints New Federal Civil Service Commission Leadership Team

National
President Tinubu Appoints New Federal Civil Service Commission Leadership Team
President Tinubu Appoints New Federal Civil Service Commission Leadership Team

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

As one of fourteen Federal Executive Bodies into which Section 154 of the Nigerian Constitution (1999, Amended) empowers the president to appoint its Chairman and members, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerians to serve in the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate:

 

(1) Prof. Tunji Olaopa — Chairman

 

(2) Dr. Daudu Ibrahim Jalo — Member (Representing Adamawa | Gombe | Taraba)

 

(3) Ms. Gekpe Grace Isu — Member (Representing Akwa Ibom | Cross River)

 

(4) Dr. Chamberlain Nwele — Member (Representing Anambra | Ebonyi | Enugu)

 

(5) Mr. Rufus N. Godwins — Member (Representing Rivers | Delta | Bayelsa)

READ ALSO  Tinubu Appoints Nine INEC Resident Commissioners

 

(6) Dr. Adamu Hussein — Member (Representing Niger | FCT)

 

(7) Mr. Aminu Nabegu — Member (Representing Jigawa | Kano)

 

(8) Ms. Hindatu Abdullahi — Member (Representing Kaduna | Katsina)

 

(9) Mr. Shehu Aliyu — Member (Representing Kebbi | Sokoto | Zamfara)

 

(10) Ms. Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke — Member (Representing Kogi | Kwara)

 

(11) Mr. Jide Jimoh — Member (Representing Lagos | Ogun)

 

(12) Dr. Festus Oyebade — Member (Representing Osun | Oyo)

 

Upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from November 30, 2023, following the expiration of tenure of the current Federal Civil Service Commission Chairman and membership on November 29, 2023.

READ ALSO  We are proud of Dangote - Tinubu

 

The President anticipates that the new FCSC leadership will competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitization of the Federal Bureaucracy to enable, and not stifle, growth and enhanced private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
APGA hails Tinubu’s victory at S”Court

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  We are proud of Dangote - Tinubu

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.