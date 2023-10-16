Stop Consuming Too Much Salt, Mrs. Soludo Warns

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than two million people die globally on annual basis as a result of excessive consumption of salt.

The wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo disclosed this while flagging off a Walk for Life program, organized by the Ultimate Business Women and Farmers Association of Nigeria (UBWFAN) in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

Mrs. Soludo, who referenced a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), said the figure was alarming but could be reduced through controlled salt intake.

According to her, salt, despite being an essential food ingredient, should not be excessively consumed, as its abused is dangerous to one’s health.

The Governor’s wife further underscored the importance of organic agriculture and its impact on human and environmental health, while also urging the female farmers to see the practice as not only safe but healthy.

Earlier speaking at the event, the Guest Speaker and State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Forster Ihejiofor, described exercise as another essential thing to human health, adding that 3-10 minutes regular exercise can help prolong one’s life and eradicate diseases that normally occur in absence of regular exercise.

According to the Commissioner, since blood flows in one’s body, there is need to clean the blood stream through regular exercise and healthy dieting.

Also speaking the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, represented by the State Treasurer of the Union, Comrade Ogemdi Ozoemenam, appreciated the organisation for keying into regular exercise and eating healthy.

He noted that the initiative is line with NUJ’s vision for healthy journalists, aimed at that ensuring that men of the Pen Profession can stay healthy in doing their job of holding the government accountable and responsible to the people, as contained in section 22 of the 1999 Constitution.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the National President of the Association, Mrs. Nkiru Nwagbo, applauded the Governor’s wife for leading a campaign of change in trying to make healthy living a household norm in the State”

She said: “The Walk for Life project of our organization is one out of many programs of UBWFAN aimed at lending support to the women who are in business, as well as those in farming.

“This time, we are concerned not only about their physical well being but their mental strength. We believe that a healthy body transmits stability to the mind and the result is predictably, success, in every aspect of life.

“This explains why we consider physical exercise a critical step towards the empowerment of women, including the vulnerable ones among us . It is our hope that our members will leave here, not only physically ready to cope with the challenges of life, but also psychologically and mentally equipped to run the race of life with renewed energy and vigour,” she said.

“This year’s program, themed “Eat Well and Live Long” was picked as a quick response to those who are still in doubt as regards the critical role good feeding and exercise play in the overall well-being of women,” Mrs. Nwagbo added.