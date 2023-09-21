Tribunal judgment: Ganduje calls for peace, assures Kano residents of flourshing businesses

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged residents of Kano State to remain peaceful, assuring that their businesses will flourish.

He gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to the judgment of the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which affirmed the APC candidate, Dr Yusuf Gawuna, in the March 2023 governorship election as validly elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay delivered the judgment.

NAN also reports that the APC had challenged the declaration of Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as the winner of the March 18 Kano State governorship election.

Ganduje, flanked by Gawuna and a former governor of the state, Sen. Kabir Gaya, urged the people of Kano State to remain peaceful.

“Today is a historic day, we thank Allah for providing an enabling environment for the judiciary to deliver fair, transparent judgement in our favour,” Ganduje said.

He described the judgement as a true reflection of the wishes of the people of Kano State, and thanked the judiciary, APC leaders and business community in the state for their support.

The APC national chairman commended Kano State residents for being patient and for their continuous prayers for Allah to grant the APC victory.

“We urged them to continue to be peaceful, to continue to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.

“We assure the business community that our new government if we come in under our able Governor, Dr Yusuf Gawuna, businesses will flourish in Kano,” he said.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for the judiciary to flourish in the country and members of the press for adequate coverage and enlightening the people.

Gawuna in his remarks, thanked Allah for the court judgment, saying it was his doings and also thanked the judiciary for being fair.

“We pray that Allah will give us the health and life to be able to deliver to the people on the right path,” he said, assuring that his government would be fair to everybody in the state.