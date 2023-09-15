“Thanks for Your Service” — Soludo Says As Another Appointee Resigns

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has appreciated Ifeatu Onejeme, as he resigned as the State’s Commissioner for Finance.

The appreciation was contained in a press statement issued to newsmen on Thursday by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime.

Although, there is currently no known reason for Onejeme’s resignation from Soludo’s cabinet in less than two years of his administration, the Governor, in the press statement, appreciated Onejeme for his “personal and family circumstances that warrant the resignation”.

He further noted that the Commissioner exhibited commitment, professionalism and great service to Anambra State while in office, adding that the state would miss his service.

The statement read: “On behalf of the government and great people of Anambra State, I wish to express our gratitude for your commitment, professionalism and great service to Anambra State over the past nine and half years as Commissioner.

“I particularly appreciate your services over the past year and five months as you worked diligently to facilitate a seamless transition from the previous administration to the current one. While we will miss your services, I appreciate your personal and family circumstances that warrant the resignation.

“Here is wishing you success in your future endeavours and hope that you will continue to avail your services in the development of Anambra/Nigeria in other spheres. With all best wishes.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake has been directed by Governor Soludo to oversee the Ministry of Finance until a substantive Commissioner is nominated to take over the Ministry.”

Onejeme’s resignation is coming barely three months after the then Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, (AIRS), Mr Richard Nwora Madiebo, resigned from his position.

Reports also have it that another appointee of the Governor, Dr. Obinna Ngonadi, who worked as Commissioner for Commence and Industry, left the office less than one year after his appointment, and got replaced immediately with his kinsman, Chukwudozie Udechukwu.