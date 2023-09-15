Breaking! Bad Road Kills Five in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Five passengers of a commercial bus have lost their lives dead in Anambra State, as a fully loaded container fell on a commercial bus.

The fatal auto crash, which occured at about 7:30am on Friday, involved ten persons, comprising three male adults and seven female adults.

According to the Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State, RC Margaret B. Onabe, five female adults died in the crash, two male adults and two female adults were sustained different degrees of injuries; while one male adult was rescued unhurt.

She added that the crash involved a Mistibushi L300 bus (commercial) with registration number: XE245AWK and a commercial Daf/Leyland truck with number: T-19094LA.

The FRSC Spokesperson said the accident which occured at the Odumudu Junction, along the Nteje axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, was caused by bad road.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to failed portion of the Road. According to eyewitness, the two vehicles were enroute different locations —one to Awka, and the other to Onitsha. The two vehicles got to the spot at same time, and due to the weight of the truck, the container fell on the bus and crashed,” she said.

Continuing, she said: “FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje took the injured victims to the Divine Care Hospital, Umunya, for medical attention, while the dead victims were taken to the Chira Hospital for doctor’s confirmation before deposition at the New Jerusalem Mortuary, Nteje.

“As at the time of this report, the Sector Commander, in collaboration with the Unit Commander Nteje are making efforts to remove the obstruction caused by the crash.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi sympathized with the family of the dead victims and prays for their repose souls. He also wishes the injured victims quick recovery.

“He urged motorists to drive with caution, and be observant of the their environment when driving.”