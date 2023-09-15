8.4 C
New York
Friday, September 15, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Breaking! Bad Road Kills Five in Anambra

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Five passengers of a commercial bus have lost their lives dead in Anambra State, as a fully loaded container fell on a commercial bus.

The fatal auto crash, which occured at about 7:30am on Friday, involved ten persons, comprising three male adults and seven female adults.

According to the Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State, RC Margaret B. Onabe, five female adults died in the crash, two male adults and two female adults were sustained different degrees of injuries; while one male adult was rescued unhurt.

She added that the crash involved a Mistibushi L300 bus (commercial) with registration number: XE245AWK and a commercial Daf/Leyland truck with number: T-19094LA.

READ ALSO  Imo Gov: Students Express Disappointment On Uzodinma, Urge Anyanwu To Restore Dignity In Tertiary Institutions

The FRSC Spokesperson said the accident which occured at the Odumudu Junction, along the Nteje axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, was caused by bad road.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to failed portion of the Road. According to eyewitness, the two vehicles were enroute different locations —one to Awka, and the other to Onitsha. The two vehicles got to the spot at same time, and due to the weight of the truck, the container fell on the bus and crashed,” she said.

Continuing, she said: “FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje took the injured victims to the Divine Care Hospital, Umunya, for medical attention, while the dead victims were taken to the Chira Hospital for doctor’s confirmation before deposition at the New Jerusalem Mortuary, Nteje.

READ ALSO  We're Already Designing the Masterplan for Anambra Rail Lines Project — Anambra Govt

“As at the time of this report, the Sector Commander, in collaboration with the Unit Commander Nteje are making efforts to remove the obstruction caused by the crash.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi sympathized with the family of the dead victims and prays for their repose souls. He also wishes the injured victims quick recovery.

“He urged motorists to drive with caution, and be observant of the their environment when driving.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
“Thanks for Your Service” — Soludo Says As Another Appointee Resigns
Next article
Akpabio Hails New NIPR President, Neliaku: Your Colleagues Got It Right

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  How ISIEC Failed To Conduct Local Government Election Under Gov Hope Uzodimma

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.