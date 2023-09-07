8.4 C
Soludo To Honour Ex- Anambra Governors Names ICC After Obiano

S/East
Soludo Criticized for Not Including People with Disabilities in State's Budget Since Assumption of Office
Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra state id to honour past governors of the state describing them as great achievers in the socioeconomic development of the area.

Similarly the International Conference Center ICC Awka has been named after the immediate past governor of Anambra state Chief Willie Obiano who constructed the center.

According to Soludo, there is no gainsaying the fact that they all made great contributions to the growth of Anambra state.

“We have the former governor Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife we have Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Dr Chris Ngige Mr Peter Obi and Chief Willie Obiano who built this edifice and I didn’t know if he will agree but we shall name this International Conference Center after him ”

“It would be called Chief Willie Obiano International Conference Center Awka because of what he did by providing us a place like this” he said

Soludo gave the hint during the Anambra Investment Summit 2023 held at the centre Awka on Thursday.
The Anambra State investment summit had the theme ” Laying The Foundation for a Prosperous Smart Mega City”

Soludo said , this is in recognition of his immense contribution to the development of the state.

According to Soludo, who commended the past governor for his vision to build the edifice said Obiano deserved the honour.

The governor said that though, he had not inform chief Obiano about his plans , noting that he deserve to be honoured by naming centre after him.

He said time has come to honour every Anambra leader who had made meaningful contributions to the development of the state..

He also stated that for those who have been making sacrifice, the state government will design awards to appreciate them.

According to him, in the recognition, they will considered on what the person has done to the development of the state , number of people in his/ her employment.

