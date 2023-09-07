“I have not made any statement on the presidential election tribunal’s judgement,” Edeoga says

The Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 governorship elections in Enugu State has denied reports currently making rounds in Enugu, suggesting that he commended the Nigerian judiciary for the judgment that affirmed President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 Presidential elections.

In a statement that he issued in Abuja, Hon Edeoga, who is currently challenging the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party during the elections, said the story cannot be anything but insidious fiction designed to put a wedge between him and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Contrary to what was claimed in the report that he made the statement while appearing on a programme aired on “Ogene Ndigbo radio programme,” the Labour Party governorship candidate explained that he has been out of Enugu State for more than one week and could therefore not have made an appearance on a radio programme located in Enugu.

He explained that the purveyors of the falsehood were clever by half by mentioning the name of a radio programme, without indicting the radio station on which the programme was broadcast, and urged the people of the state and Nigerians to ignore the story.

“This story cannot be anything but the work of unintelligent fiction, indescribable malice, intentional mischief, and hopeless desperation by a group of people who have been preoccupied with falsehood since the campaign for the 2023 elections commenced in 2022. This is not the first time they have tried this, but the more they try, the more their evil intentions for the people of Enugu State become evident,” he stated.

Edeoga said that contrary to what the purveyors of the falsehood suggested, he has remained loyal to the Labour Party and its leadership, and will not take any position that is contrary to the one adopted by the party.

“I am a member of the Labour Party and it is not even conceivable for me to take a position that would be markedly different from that of the party. Immediately after the judgment was delivered, our party issued a statement, and that remains the position of the party,” he explained.

He blamed the story on ill-intentioned individuals who believed they could take advantage of the pervasive social media to misinform people and propagate malicious falsehood, saying that the people of Enugu State are a lot wiser and cannot be deceived by false rhetoric.

“We feel inclined to advise those whose preoccupation is to trade in falsehood that there is nothing they can do to lower our energy and divert our attention from our pursuit of justice in Enugu. We will not be affected by the shenanigans of drowning individuals clutching desperately at straws. We remain focused on what we are doing and will not join mischief-makers to reduce the debate of good governance to drunken expertise,” Edeoga said and added that his determination to uphold justice and good governance in Enugu will never be deterred by the fake narratives thrown against him.