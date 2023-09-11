Security Operatives Arrest Popular Pastor While Having Hot S3x With Married Woman In Delta State

By Special Correspondent

A Nigerian Pastor with New Glory Revival Church identified as Pastor Asowata has been arrested by security operatives after he slept with a married woman who is Choir mistress in his Church.

Our correspondent gathered that the Pastor revealed that he has slept with the woman identified as Mrs Patience Anufar two times.

According to report, trouble started when the woman fell ill and no medication was working.

Our source said : “The woman fell ill and started emaciating with no drugs working for her”.

“She had no option than to confess to the husband that she has been sleeping with pastor”.

A source told our correspondent that the woman’s children are instrumentalists in the church.

More details of this story will be published in our subsequent Bulletin.