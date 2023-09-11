8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Security Operatives Arrest Popular Pastor While Having Hot S3x With Married Woman In Delta State

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Special Correspondent

A Nigerian Pastor with New Glory Revival Church identified as Pastor Asowata has been arrested by security operatives after he slept with a married woman who is Choir mistress in his Church.

Our correspondent gathered that the Pastor revealed that he has slept with the woman identified as Mrs Patience Anufar two times.

According to report, trouble started when the woman fell ill and no medication was working.

Our source said : “The woman fell ill and started emaciating with no drugs working for her”.

“She had no option than to confess to the husband that she has been sleeping with pastor”.

READ ALSO  Gunshots Rent the Air, Protesters Block Roads, Burn Tyres, As Security Operatives Kill Truck Driver in Lagos

A source told our correspondent that the woman’s children are instrumentalists in the church.

More details of this story will be published in our subsequent Bulletin.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Tribunal Sacks LP’s House Of Reps Member, Declares APGA’s Ikwechegh Winner
Next article
Sit-at-home: Onitsha traders engage prayer warriors for Kanu’s release

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Couple Arrested for Starving Their 5-Year-Old Child After Pastor Told Them She's a ‘Little Witch’

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.