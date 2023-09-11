Sit-at-home: Onitsha traders engage prayer warriors for Kanu’s release

By Uzo Ugwunze

Traders in Oniitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State, and its environs, Monday, engaged the services of prayer warriors for the release of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is being detained despite court order to release him.

The prayer warriors were conspicuously present in some of the markets visited by the President of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, while on inspection tour to know markets shut over Monday sit-at-home for immediate seal.

At Oseokwodu market, the chairman, Chief Ikechukwu Umeanozie, said that Monday prayer and sanitation exercise recorded massive turn up with the help of prayer warriors who prayed fervently for God’s intervention for the immediate unconditional release of Kanu.

“Our market will experience more turn up next Monday, but today, prayer went well because traders turned to prayer warriors for Kanu’s release so that business will be restored as soon as he is released.

“We are losing a lot for not trading on Monday, many people are losing, going down in their business, they are not getting enough money for trading because of not trading all days. We are pleading to government to help us restore Monday markets by releasing Kanu so that things will be normalised.

“OseOkwordu market is different now, we have water borne hole, light, security and even our security vehicle is intact now. But is it not when people are in the market that business will progress,” he querried.

He admitted however that, “Monday sanitation and prayer exercise will help to restore Monday trading adding, “Through our prayers as prayer warriors, Nnamdi Kanu will be released and again it will help to keep our market busy.

“After prayer and clean up we do sell a lot because customers are moving around looking for where to buy something. After the clean up, there are people we are paying to evacuate the wastes also,” he disclosed further.

He enjoined other markets to join hands together during Monday prayer and sanitation to help the release of Kanu.

At Onitsha Main market, the chairman, Chief Innocent Ezeoha, said that main market did not need a strong hand for them to start coming to market on Mondays as everything has gradually improved..

” I am using trade to drag customers instead of using rope. I advised them on the need to start coming to market on Monday as all goods sold on the streets are now inside the market.

” Today is my birthday, instead of celebrating it with my family, I decided to do it in the market to help people come out to the market.

“Next week, all the line executives will be in the market from their other trading sections. That is why I said you cannot drag main market with rope but trade,” he stated.

Nchedo Orange, chairman, Toma line, Main market onitsha,stated that, ” I had a meeting with my line members to try and open shops starting from today but one problem we are have is that those that tried to come to market complained that there is no keke or bus for their transportation. All parks, banks and fuel stations are closed,” he said.

He pleaded that government palliatives given to civil servants be extended to the traders to assist cushion the effect of oil subsidy removal.

“No parks to do waybill and we trade along with banks, and others, the transport fare is on the high side for coming to market and going back without selling anything, we will soon employ prayer warriors to help us,” he hinted.

Pic shows group photograph of ASMATA execu

tives and traders Monday