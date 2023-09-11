Tribunal Sacks LP’s House Of Reps Member, Declares APGA’s Ikwechegh Winner

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Umuahia has sacked the House of Representatives Member representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency, Hon. Emeka Nnamani.

Consequently, the court declared Alex Ikwechegh (Onyeocha n’Aba) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who came second in the February 25 National Assembly election as the winner of the election.

Hon. Nnamani was disqualified by the tribunal based on an existing appeal court judgment against him over forged documents.