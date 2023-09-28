8.4 C
KSADP Awards N600 Million Contract For Upgrade Of West Africa's Largest Grains Market

KSADP Awards N600 Million Contract For Upgrade Of West Africa's Largest Grains Market
KSADP Awards N600 Million Contract For Upgrade Of West Africa’s Largest Grains Market

Kano State Agro-pastoral Development Project, KSADP, funded by the Islamic Development Bank and the lives and Livelihood Funds, has awarded contracts in the sum of N600, 366, 356. 56, for improvement of Dawanau International Grains market, in Kano, the largest grains market in West Africa.

Contract for the construction of four kilometre road, four kilometre drainage and street lights in the market was awarded to Labor Technical Services Ltd., at the cost of N508, 112, 771.85 while contract for other infrastructure including three blocks of lavatory, mosque, Police outpost, offices and conference room was awarded to AITEC Infraconsult Ltd., at the cost of N92, 253, 584.71.

Expected to significantly change the face of the market, the projects will be supervised by AKAM Consultants and will be completed within 12 months from the date of site possession.

Shortly after signing the contracts, under the supervision of the state Ministry of Justice, the KSADP State Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad explained that “the projects were intended to improve the standard of the market in view of its contribution to the economy of the state”.

“Upgrading its infrastructure makes doing business easier and attracts more internally generated revenue. It is also envisaged that with the enhanced status of the market more jobs will be created”, he emphasized.

Malam Ibrahim added “although traders in the market will face some inconveniences during the projects execution, it is expected that the traders will be patient and cooperate with the contractors to ensure smooth execution of the works”.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Kano state Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, KNARDA, Dr. Faruk Kurawa said the state government is deeply interested in the market and would strictly monitor the projects to ensure value for money.

The chairman of the the Dawanau Market Association, Alh. Muntaqa Sani and representatives of commodity associations, who spoke during the handover of the sites to the contractors, thanked the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihood Funds for investing enormously in the transformation of the market.

Meanwhile, the project contractors, Labor Technical Services Ltd. And AITEC Infraconsult Ltd., represented by Hadiza Abdulkadir and Engr. Abdurrazzaq Isah Umar, promised to deliver quality work within the stipulated time.

