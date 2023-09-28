Bauchi Announces 2024 Hajj Deposit At N3m

By Umar Usman Duguri

Bauchi State has pegged the sum of Three Million Naira *N3M* as 2024 initial Hajj deposit and also declared 1st October to 31st December 2023 dateline for the collection of the deposits from intending pilgrims.

The Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris made the disclosure today during an interview with the press in his office. Saying the intending pilgrims are at a liberty to pay more than *N3M* pending the announcement of final Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON.

He said NAHCON has recently allocated *3364* Hajj slots to Bauchi State, assured a priority to those who could not perform last year Hajj while newly intending pilgrims would be on a first come first served basis.

Imam Abdurrahman further said his Board has changed the Board paypoint *BS1* with Hajj Savings Scheme paypoint, advised those willing to make deposits at the Board to go Jaiz Bank for the enrollment of themselves at the Hajj Savings Scheme.

According to him for those who have thier deposit with the Board and did not perform last year Hajj will come to Board to get the Bank Tellers for topping up of thier deposits.

Imam Abdurrahman emphasized that a customized Bank Tellers would be used as a control measures for the collection of this year hajj deposits.

He therefore advised other new intending pilgrims whom may not have interest with the Hajj Savings Scheme to meet their local Government Hajj Affairs Officers for the Bank deposit Tellers.

He used the forum to appreciate Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad for his support to the Board, hinted that this administration is committed to leave no Stone unturned towards achieving a better 2024 Hajj excercise.