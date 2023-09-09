8.4 C
Gov. Sani orders manhunt for perpetrators of recent attack in Zango Kataf LGA
The Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, has condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the recent attack on the Fadan Kamatan Parish – Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, located in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement by Muhammad Shehu, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, which was made available to newsmen on Friday in Kaduna .

Sani, while expressing his outrage at the killings, vowed to track down the perpetrators of the heinous crime and ensure that they face the full wrath of the law.

According to the statement, the attack was carried out with the sole intention of igniting ethnic and religious tensions in Kaduna State and sabotaging government’s efforts towards rebuilding trust in the communities.

“I am deeply saddened by the attack on Fadan Kamatan Parish, Zangon Kataf. This act of violence against innocent worshipers is not only an attack on the Catholic community, but an attempt to set our people against each other,” Sani said.

“We will not tolerate such acts of brutality and will go to any length within the law to bring the attackers to book.”

According to the statement, Sani urged the security agencies to swiftly investigate the incident and ensure that the culprits are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Sani expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and assured them of the state government’s support during this difficult time.

The statement said Sani’s administration has taken proactive steps to restore peace in troubled communities by strengthening partnerships with Federal Security Agencies and reinvigorating the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).

The State Government recently recruited and commenced the training of 7,000 personnel of the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS), it said.

Additionally, strategic engagements have taken place with top Federal Government officials responsible for security such as the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Geidam, and the Minister of State Police Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and the recently- appointed Service Chiefs.

