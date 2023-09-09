School Pupils Forced to Swear by Water Deity over Teacher’s Missing Phone

Parents of pupils of St. Paul’s Anglican Basic School at Wenchi-Jensoso in the Bono Region have been left worried and scared after their wards were forced to swear by a water deity to prove their innocence over a teacher’s stolen phone.

A mother of one of the pupils told UTV that the children were made to use eggs, mention their family names before swearing by the said deity and declare that the deity should harm them if they were complicit in the alleged theft.

According to the disturbed woman, her ward had left for school to write an examination on the morning of Monday while she had also left for work. Upon returning home at about 10 p.m., she met her ward in a distraught condition with difficulty sleeping. When she enquired, the child then recounted how they were made to swear by the water deity to prove that they did not have a hand in the stealing of the teacher’s phone.

The woman added that she became worried after learning about the incident and contacted the “master” and he confirmed that the pupils were indeed forced to swear by the said deity without recourse to their parents and guardians.

The woman went further to express concern about the fact that the St. Paul’s Anglican Basic School which is supposed to be a mission school and train children in line with Christian principles would compel them to swear by a deity.

She said that she and other parents were worried about the development and would inform the traditional authorities of the Wenchi-Jensoso to intervene in the matter.

Source: Pulse Nigeria