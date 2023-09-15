8.4 C
New York
Friday, September 15, 2023
Akpabio Hails New NIPR President, Neliaku: Your Colleagues Got It Right

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON has congratulated Dr. Ike Neliaku on his election as the new President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, NIPR.

In a congratulatory letter issued to the new NIPR president, Senator Akpabio said the election of Dr. Neliaku by his colleagues reflected their endorsement of his professional.

According to a statement issued by Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adivser to the Senate President on Media, Akpabio was further quoted as saying that the election was also a reflection of the respect and admiration Dr. Neliaku earned over the years in the community of public relations practitioners.

“There is no doubt that you actually deserve this position. Your knowledge and passion for the practice of Public Relations and commitment to ethics, rules and regulations are exceptional,”

“Your commitment to excellence has undoubtedly played a significant role in this achievement and I have no doubt that your insights, expertise, and vision will contribute to the advancement of the Institute.

“As you begin this significant professional milestone, I pray the Almighty God to grant you good health, wisdom and grace to achieve positive strides in your new office and also take the practice of Public Relations to a greater height,” Akpabio was quoted as saying.

