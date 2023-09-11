8.4 C
Biden Takes Surprise Selfie With Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala At G20 Summit

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Director-General, World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has stated that she was surprised by US President Joe Biden, after he took photos with her and her staff at the ongoing G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, India.

She shared the photos on her Twitter account on Sunday captioning them, “At the G20 Leaders Summit. Some great moments with President Joe Biden POTUS and also with JakeSullivan46 National Security Advisor, discussing WTO reform especially reform of the Dispute Settlement System.

“President Biden surprised us by taking a photo of me, my staff and JakeSullivan46.”

