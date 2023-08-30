8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Search
Subscribe

We Don’t Want to Lose Any Soul to Flooding This Year — Anambra Govt

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra state government has said it did not want to lose any soul to the menace of flooding in the State in the year 2023.

The state government also announced its executed and ongoing plans and actions to mitigate the usual devastating effects of flooding in the State this year.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, disclosed these while interacting with the Anambra State Flood Response Committee in Awka, the state capital.

According to him, the state government has concluded plans on how to ensure the wellbeing and safety of those in riverine communities in the state during the flooding, including provision of Holding Centres among other things.

READ ALSO  Residents Flee As Fire Guts Residential Building in Anambra 

The Deputy Governor further advised stakeholders and Transition Committee Chairmen of the flood prone local government areas in the state, such as Ayamelum, Anambra East and West, Ogbaru, Awka North, and others, to enhance efforts in educating their communities about relocating to Holding Centers for safety when the anticipated flooding begins. He also emphasized the importance of understanding that while properties lost to flooding can be replaced, lives cannot.

On his own part, the Chairman, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, Chief Paul Odenigbo, expressed the Agency’s readiness to support the state government in ensuring the safety and well-being of those in Holding Centers across flood-prone local government areas. He also encouraged individuals and groups to offer their assistance to potential flood victims.

READ ALSO  Nobody Should Call Me for Release of Any Cultist Arrested — Anambra CP Warns, Vows to Make State Tougher for Cultists

In interviews with newsmen, Mr. ThankGod Anago, Transition Committee Chairman for Awka North, and Mr. Felix Ikechi, his counterpart in Anambra West, affirmed their dedication to preventing loss of life in their respective council areas during the flooding. In line with the Deputy Governor’s directive, the duo also pledged to carry out safety awareness campaigns in churches, markets, and other public spaces, to ensure that the people are properly sensitized on the much-talked-about flood.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Bauchi Governor Calls for Positive Stories about Nigeria

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Imo LGAs Cave In As Bush, Criminals Take Over Council Headquarters

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.