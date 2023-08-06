Support Your Husbands at Home to Excel in Their Job — Anambra CP Urges Police Officers’ Wives

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has advised wives of police officers to continue giving their husbands necessary supports that will enable them to continue excelling in their policing duties.

CP Adeoye gave the advice while receiving members of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Anambra State Chapter, who recently paid him a courtesy visit at his office at the State Police Command Headquarters, Amawbia.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu; during the visit, the police officers wives, who were led by their Chairperson in the State, Mrs. Bolanle Adeoye, appreciated the CP and his men for the good works they are doing in securing Anambra State and combating crimes in the state.

Mrs. Adeoye who spoke on behalf of the women, said a major reason for the visit was to familiarize with the new CP and appreciate the Command for the good work they are doing in Anambra State; even as they pledged to continue giving their best supports towards a better and more secured Anambra.

The police officers’ wives, also used the medium to inform the Police Commissioner of the need to make POWA Vocational Centre (which was built and equipped by a notable philanthropist, Prince (Engr.) Arthur Eze) functional, with a view to equipping women in the State with vocational skills to earn a living.

The Chairperson sought the support of the Commissioner of Police and his Management Team in realising the objective and also for other projects of similar vision..

In his response to the POWA delegation, CP Adeoye, who appreciated the women for the visit, also commended the donor of the vocational centre, Prince Arthur Eze, whom, he said, had taken a commendable giant stride to empower Anambra women through POWA.

The CP also assured that the Command would support POWA in ensuring that the facility is maximally utilised for benefit of the society; even as he also reminded the police officers wives of the need to continue providing the necessary support to their husbands at home to enable them excel better in their job of providing security for the people of Anambra State.

According to him, their support will also serve as a source of motivation for their husband to do better, which also comes with its own rewards in diverse ways.

The event also featured presentation of complimentary gift to the CP by the women, to mark their presence.