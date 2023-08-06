We Will Rebuild Aba, Rainy Season Or Not – Gov Otti Declares

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has declared that not even the rains would hinder his avowed decision to rebuild Aba, the commercial capital of the state.

Governor Otti, who was joined on Friday by the Hungarian Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Gabor Kruss, and Economic Counselor of the Hungarian Embassy in Nigeria, Judith Beres, on an inspection tour of some ongoing road projects in Aba, said his government was determined to deliver on his promises during the campaigns.

Speaking to a jubilant crowd at Cemetery Road, one of the several roads being revamped in Aba, the Governor declared that the rains would not be an obstacle to giving residents of Aba the good life they have longed for in the past 24 years.

“Whether it is raining or the sun is shining, we will rebuild Aba,” Dr. Otti assured the cheering crowd, who left their shops and homes to mill around him and his entourage.

He continued: “I have come to see for myself the condition of this Cemetery Road and we’re very happy with the progress of work in spite of the rain. The major challenge we have is that the drainage is blocked and the contractor, even though it’s not part of his contract, has started desilting the drainage. If you look towards the left, you will see a lot of rubbish that they have excavated from the drainage.

“We have now divided the job into two phases. The first phase is from number one all the way to the rail line and across the rail is the second phase. So, all the rubbish we have here will be gone by tomorrow and once we have two days of dry weather, they will asphalt and this place will be ready to use.

“There is one more thing we will do, and we have also contracted for it; this place will have solar powered street lights. Whether it is morning, night or darkness, this place will be lit up.”

The Governor thanked the people for cooperating with the contractor and for their show of love and hospitality to the workers, urging for patience while the job lasted.

“Let me thank you once again for your patience. I know that you have been patient all this while and we have just a few more weeks before we deliver this road. We will also deliver other roads in Aba.

“Thank you for the support that you’re giving to the workers. The contractor told me that you cook and bring food to the workers. I must thank you for that, God will continue to bless you,” Dr. Otti prayed.

The Governor and his team had started the inspection tour from University Road, moving on to Green Avenue, Shallom Road, then to Cemetery Road and finally ending up at Emelogu Road.

No fewer than nine roads in Aba are currently under partial and comprehensive rehabilitation. All the roads are being handled by reputable construction companies, including CCECC, Craneburg and MCC.