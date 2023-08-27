Shocker As Uzodinma Diverts N3b Palliative Funds for Imo State, Presents N2b As Official Funds from FG – PDP Raises Alarm

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Stakeholders in Imo State has received with utter consternation the alleged diversion of N3 billion out of the N5 billion approved by the Bola Almed Tinubu’s led APC Federal Government for the 36 states in the country to cushion the effects of the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal.

Our investigation showed that the N3 billion allegedly diverted by Uzodinma was channeled to the construction of his personal ultra modern residential building at the site of former Presidential lodge built by an erstwhile Governor of Imo State at New Owerri.

An insider source at the Government House, Owerri also disclosed that, apart from the alleged diversion of the controversial N3 billion palliative funds, Uzodinma was said to have delegated one of his sisters to remove and store 50 thousand bags of rice out of the official 100 hundred thousand bags approved by the Federal Government as palliatives.

The insider source further revealed that the 50 bags of rice illegally diverted by Uzodinma were stored in a Ware House located at Amakohia, in Owerri North local government area, which was later identified as the headquarters of the defunct Imo State garment making factory.

This is at the heels of the debilitating and excruciating hunger, starvation and poverty orchestrated by the APC led government in the state to frustrate the masses with a view to subjecting them to mere beggars in their father’s land.

The council was further told that instead of Uzodinma to disclose a total sum of N5 billion officially approved by the Federal Government as applicable in other states, Uzodinma instead presented N2B billion as only what him and his 3R government received from the Federal Government.

The Imo PDP Stakeholders condemn in its entirety this open fraud geared towards legalizing the continued frustration and subjugation of innocent Imo citizens, and calls on security agencies in the state to investigate and bring those directly and indirectly involved to book.

The Stakeholders therefore enjoines the good people of the state to remain steadfast, focused and law abiding in the face of this provocation, promising to expose those working secretly to endanger their future.

Signed

Hon Dr Kenneth Emerue, Esq

State Convener