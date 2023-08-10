Operation Crush : Abia State Governor Under Fire For Abandoning Innoson To Buy Japanese Vehicles

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State is currently under fire for purchasing Japanese Vehicles instead of Nigeria’s indigenous vehicles Innoson.

He abandoned Innoson as he launched Operation Crush in the State by donating 20 branded Hilux patrol vans to security agencies including the Army, Police, Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, involved in the special operation.

Innoson is Nigeria’s Indigenous Company which produces different types of vehicles while Toyota Hilux is a Japanese automobile company.

Reacting over the ugly development on Wednesday, Aisha Yesufu wrote;

“If government don’t patronize locally made products who then will? Talk of durability are just excuses. The more the companies are patronized the better they will be.”

“@alexottiofr should ensure this is a mistake of the head and not mistake of the heart. We all make mistakes and we must learn from them and rectify them”

Spotlight Abby wrote

“Dear Governor @alexottiofr,

“Nigerians demand an explanation for why we jettisoned Innoson & other Nigerian car manufacturers to procure Toyota Hilux for the Police.

We celebrated you for using this premium parade-grade Innoson vehicle as your inaugural vehicle, what changed?

BUY NAIJA TO GROW THE NAIRA!”

“David hundeyin wrote

It is basically impossible for a South Korean government to issue a vehicle purchase tender that doesn’t go to Kia or Hyundai.”

“They understand their local manufacturing as a strategic economic lever, and they use state contracts as economic stimulus packages.”

“I struggle to grasp the rationale behind Nigerian governments issuing such tenders to imported brands when there are locally assembled substitutes that are comparable in specifications, price and quality.”

“You have the ability to give a stimulus package to manufacturers like Nord in Lagos and Innoson in Anambra. Why on earth are you giving it to Toyota? Is there something I’m missing here? Is there information or context that I’m not aware of?”

Another user wrote

“Sir, you are the only light LP have for now, and we will hold your feet to the fire, we will praise you when you do well and chastise you when you err.

This is a No for us, we have Innoson and Nord that you should have patronized.

Please do well and stay on course.”

Another used wrote

“Your Excellency Sir, we the OBIdients will praise you when you’re doing well, but on this particular one with due respect Sir, why Toyota? Why didn’t you order from @innosonvehicles or other indigenous Companies to grow Nigeria? Sir, it’s No No for Us! You started with Innoson. “