EBSHA Staffs Tasked To Be More Committed Towards Their Duty – Speaker Odunwa

From Ede Helen – Abakaliki.

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly EBSHA, Rt Hon Moses Ije Odunwa has tasked the State Assembly staffs to show dedication and passion towards their duty.

Rt. Hon Odunwa stated this during a meeting with the State Assembly staffs at the Legislative complex, Nkaliki road, Abakaliki.

The Speaker emphasized that the present administration under Gov Francis Ogbonnia Nwifuru has zero tolerance for absenteeism, truancy and indolence and called on the workers to show dedication, passion and commitment towards their duties.

He equally assured them of robust welfare packages for the staffs/workers of EBSHA for keeping faith with the present administration in the state under Gov Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

The Hon Speaker while acknowledging the present harsh economy situation in the Country, urged the staffs to exercise patience and trust in God, as things will soon change for good.

Reacting, the Chairman Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria Ebonyi State Chapter, Mrs Regina Oshibe reiterated the readiness of staffs to display diligence in discharging their official duties and assured of the workers’ preparedness to partner with the Speaker and Hon Members of the House to ensure quality Service delivery.

Also in attendance were; Hon Members, Deputy Clerks, Heads of Departments other Principal Staff and entire workers of the Assembly.