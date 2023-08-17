Imo November Poll : Military To Deploy 2,300 Personnel – INEC

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Professor Sylvia Agu, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State has revealed that the Nigeria military will deploy not less than ‘two thousand three hundred and thirty thousand soldiers’ in the state, ahead of Imo governorship election slated to hold by November 11, this year.

Agu, who spoke on Thursday, 17 August, during a media round table/engagement on Imo guber election, held in Rockview Hotel Owerri, Imo Capital City.

The INEC boss stated that the electoral umpire is ready to conduct forthcoming Imo governorship poll in partnership with other relevant agencies including the military and police.

Hear her, “the Commission is prepared for the Election and we have accomplished some task ahead of the election.

“Just yesterday the Commission paid a courtesy visit to the new Brigadier General of 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Owerri.

“The new Brigadier General assured the Commission that military would deploy two thousand three hundred and thirty Military Personnels to assist the Commission to conduct credible election.

“Campaign have started according to what we have in our timetable, by November 9, 2023 Campaign ends in Imo.”

Professor Agu also denied allegations of BVAS malfunctioning in Imo.

According to her; “I was present in some of the Local Government Area in Imo, including Owerri municipal Council and Owerri North.

“We only had issue in two Local Governments in Imo, Isu and Ideato South, which we have resolved.”

Fielding questions from newsmen, Agu assured that the commission is having meetings with stakeholders to address issue of insecurity in the state which is a serious threat to the election.

When the REC was asked the reasons why such number of military Personnels should be deployed for Imo election, she revealed;

“Imo November Poll is an off-cycle election, therefore security agents are needed to protect the INEC and electorates in the state.

“It is only in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa that election would hold.”

The REC also assured Imo electorates that Their votes will definitely count in the forthcoming poll.