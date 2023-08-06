Gunmen Abduct Former UNIZIK SUG Vice President, Demand ₦10m, Threaten to Kill Her in Next 48 Hours

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A former Student Union Government (SUG) Vice President of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Queen Chikwendu, has been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, authoritatively gathered from a schoolmate of the victim that she had been kidnapped a few days ago in Kogi State on her way to Abuja from Anambra State.

According to the source, the victim was abducted alongside other passengers, including a student of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, while the driver and one other passenger managed to escape.

It was gathered that the abductors of the former SUG Vice President later contacted her sister, who lives in Awka with her, and demanded a ransom of ten million naira (₦10,000,000) for her release. The source also told this reporter that the kidnappers threatened to kill the victim within the next 48 hours if the ransom is not paid, as they don’t have enough space to keep abductees.

“They also contacted some of her closest friends with her number and made the same demand and issued the same threat,” the source said.

According to the source, some students, friends, and relatives of the victim have resorted to seeking donations and financial support from members of the public through the account number: Cynthia Uwah > 0062732850 > Access Bank.

Queen Chikwendu, who hails from Abia State, was the UNIZIK SUG Vice President between 2017/2018 and was also a student of the English Language and Literature Department during her school years. She was also known to be a human rights advocate.

More details later…