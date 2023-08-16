Gov Bala Mohammed And the Second Coming – By Umar Usman Duguri

While jokers, power mongers and buffoonery are in the court waiting to be affirm that Governor Bala Mohammed con, smoothly clinched victory in the February, 2023 gubernatorial election after defeating his close rival contestant Air Marshall Sadique Baba in a gang up race. Though, during the period of the election, patriots and admirers of the government never thought of losing the coveted position based on the governor’s magical performance in the areas of social services and improved security of the state that serves as the bedrock of the northeastern region.

One convincing reason for Governor Bala Mohammed’s reelection support from the gullible people of Bauchi was the sympathy and courage to turned the fortune of the state against all odds and outdated politicians who was on retirement now. Those retired politicians and hidden enemies of the state are now on exile rubbing their faces with shame and fear of confronting the deceived baboon, who thought of clinching power easily the way half-baked scaled through during the Buhari- tsunami kin 2015, whilst majority of them are hypocrites which define the true cardinal obligation of being politician in a maturing country, Nigeria. Among those were unscrupulous people within the government whose loyalty was in questioned, their motive swerve to wealth accumulation within the ambit of power at their disposal.

The returned of Kauran Bauchi as Governor signals fear for the unfaithful permanent secretaries’ whose loyalist wasn’t at all with the government that favored and pampered them with necessary reward and mechanisms to stir the civil service with their expected years of experience whilst, they abused it, they contributed to the defeats of the PDP in most of their local government, sadly, some actively campaigned against the government after knotting and allegiance with opposition party. Proved to that was abysmal failure to consolidates the designated goals of the governor. Advisably, the governor should relinquish those ticks from the service the way former MA. Abubakar, 2015-2019 and Isa Yuguda 2007-2015 when they took over the government of Bauchi state. That help them produced a fair loyal permanent secretary who supports their programs.

The forthcoming PDP state convention is another opportunity for the governor to support people of proven integrity and has followers to support their government, unlike the present chairman of the state PDP who lost his local government to the governor in the February gubernatorial election despite unprecedented fund and mechanisms at his possession. It was Allah’s divine intervention the governor swept other local government. The governor has maintained his position being the chief security of the state but the joking PDP state chairman shows his color of not having good relationship with his Misau people who are not up to a million in population. The truth of the matter, Misau has been PDP catchment area before the emergence of the chameleon joking chairman whose desperation threatened loyalists of the government left him with his untruthful attitudes in shame! The crude chairman shouldn’t be given any chance to join the government immediately after the possible October PDP convention, He should be dump to waste bin, that deserves him best.

Lifting of embargo on employment is another commendable stride that would complement the Governor’s vision to reduce the consequence of restiveness, harnessing potentials of fresh youthful graduates as well as filling of existence vacuum monthly experience as a result of retirement of workers and the need to improve workforce for better upshot in the civil service of the state. The Governor should as a matter of concern set up a patriotic team to look into the recruitment exercise as already there are issues of lopsided, nepotism and in the selection of initial qualified applicants, most annoying allegation is the secrets recruitment of kith and kins who are either schooling or not legibly qualified to be employed. To be candid, the head of civil service and most the permanent secretaries are not truly with the government their loyalty to the government is questionable, some of them are even sabotaging the lofty programs of the Governor directly or indirectly. In fact, some of them campaign strongly against the government in the just concluded reelection bid including the head of service who failed to deliver his electoral ward not even his local Government, his actions in the office didn’t conform with the government desired goals.

Skill acquisition programs need to replicate as the first Kaura Economic Empowered Program (KEEP) changed the fortune of the youths from grass to grace which makes the state one of the fastest growing state to be supporting youths across all its twenty-local government. Redoubling the same initiative will change the narrative of the state as well as redefining governor’s pledged to left a positive legacy for the youth to mimic.

This year’s pilgrimage to was full of disappointment from hundreds of intending pilgrims who were shortchanged after spending money to perform one of the Islamic obligations even those that went to Saudi weren’t happy with the managers. Reports from different pilgrims was full of displeasure even at the time of their returning back to the country, they were force to remain behind until favored politicians returns home.

Establishment of BAROTA by the Kauran Bauchi Administration, was warmly applauded considering the sister security outfits in Kano popularly known as KAROTA and Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority, KASTELEA in Kaduna state, both law enforcement agency support the government of their state to generates more internal revenue as well as restoring fading glory of saddened rough riding and reckless driving in their states and beyond their boundaries in the major highways. The BAROTA in Bauchi state, is not doing well, there are allegations of corruption and kickbacks in discharge of their primary duties that is why it seems not to be on existence in the state. Investigations, revealed much brouhaha within the newly established institution, advisedly the governor should sack the entire managers and restructure it to be proactive and yield better result.

The Bauchi state specialist hospital has totally collapsed, patients especially the in-patients. The hospital needs to be fully maintained and fix to meet up its initial status. The management should be hold accountable for the millions of naira they are generating which doesn’t correspondent with the emolument. Recently, Mubarak Bello, a senior advocate of commoner petitioned the chief medical Director Bauchi state specialist hospital Bauchi, Dr. Hamid Yau Gital, on the need to investigate what he described as negligence on the death of his son. The letter reads “I am writing this petition to bring to your attention something that I believe is unbecoming and needs your attention. I would like to call for the full investigation into the matter that led to my Son’s death on January 3rd, 2023 and also call for the punishment of the personnel on duty as a result of negligence and incompetence on Monday, January 2nd 2023 I took my wife ( Aisha Mubarak Bello) who was in labor to the hospital’s maternity ward at about 10:15pm where I met wo senior nurses and two junior nurse I the labor room, afterward she was maltreated”. In fact, he threatening to sue the entire management of the hospital for not responding to his complain.

The truth of the matter is that Dr. Hamidu Gital had the worse period of service as the CMD Bauchi state specialist hospital, nothing is functioning well in the hospital, security of live and property are no longer guaranteed, the millions of naira government spent on purchasing televisions, Air conditioners, and other vital tools have either being taken carted away or destroyed. Works department and the laboratory have become the conduit pipe for whisking away funds, today, only the most vulnerable persons visit the abused-specialist hospital.

Most of the industries in Bauchi state have totally collapsed before the coming of Governor Bala Mohamed, of course little effort has been made to resustate the ailing industries to meet up its designated target, but; captain of the companies isn’t consolidating the lofty programs of the governor.

Abubakar Tatari Ali polytechnic, Bauchi is now in the state of quagmire following the suspension of the immediate, the acting Rector of the state-owned polytechnic didn’t change the narrative of the tertiary institution, various revelations opined similar accusations and lackadaisical attitudes in managing the affairs of the school. It is expected, the acting rector would address the multiple abused of office by the General Manager school of Consult, whose tenure was full of corruption, flamboyant display of wealth for pride and consistent globetrotting at the expense of the school and the sessional admitted students; who continue to be exploits in their academic pursuant. The students’ welfare and other necessities as well as lasting solution to the burglar activities within the school territory.

There is no doubt, Governor Bala Mohamed is transforming Bauchi state fairly, he needs his like- minds to actualize his set of goals before the end of his assured fours and the challenges are visible and solvable, only committed and dedicated heads would consolidate it for good and betterment of the developing Heart beat of Nigeria, Bauchi state.