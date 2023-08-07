I’II engage youth, women on skill acquisition – ZDA Chairman

From: Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The newly elected Chairman of the Zaar Development Association (ZDA) Abuja branch Comrade Denis Ishaya Manzo has over the weekend pledge to create skill acquisition centres to thousands of Youth and Women in Zaar community to become self reliance.

Comrade Denis made the pledge shortly after declaring him winner for August 2023 election, says that ” My leadership will focus on respecting elders in the community, Youth and Women empowerment.

Manzo expressed appreciation to all Zaar sons and daughters who massively support and voted him during the election. Also

promise to work and carry everyone alone for the interest of Zaar Land, Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

He calls on the losers to accept the out come of election and support his administration and join hands together and build Zaar land adding that ” My election victory comes from God.

The newly elected Chairman Manzo, used the opportunity and pledged that his administration will respect elders advises in the community in order to restore peace, progress and unity in the Land.

While, announcing the result at the Jabi Central Primary in Abuja, the ELCOM Chairman, Comrade Sarki Daniel said that Denis Ishaya Manzo scores 269 votes to defeat the incumbent Chairman Mr. Rike John Haruna who scored 155 votes and declared Denis winner of the 2023 Zaar Development Association (ZDA) Abuja branch.

Other officials elected includes: Haruna Luka as vice Chairman, Zakka Iliya as General Secretary, Markus Sunday as Assistant Secretary, Iliya Masoyi as Financial Secretary, Adamu Yahaya Daniel as Treasurer, Rifkatu Iliya Namchi as Auditor 1.

The rest were: David Samson PRO 1, Irmiya Yohanna Chris PRO 2, Ezekiel Danlami as Director of Social (DOS) then Gimsa Stephen Musa as Provost Marshal.

The ELCOM Chairman therefore, advises all the aspirants to accept the election results as the will of God and remain calm.

Recalled that the newly elected Chairman had last four years contested with the incumbent Chairman Mr. Rike John Haruna and lost, but glory be to Almighty God emerged the winner for the 2023 election.