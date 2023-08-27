27 LGAs in Imo Cold As Grave Yard ~PDP Candidate Anyanwu, Expresses Shock Over Imo Debt profile 

Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has described the 27 local government areas in the state as too cold than the grave yard, adding that the situation became much terrible when Uzodinma directed each LGA to give kick-back of over N91 million to him at the end of every month.

Anyanwu expressed bitterness over the deplorable condition of the 27 LGAs in the state since the present government took over in 2020, noting that the menace would be worsened if the APC administration is retained in the forthcoming poll.

He said this Monday while addressing “Imo Wise Council of Pastors and Clergy” at the party’s campaign office, along Okigwe Road Owerri.

The party’s Governorship Candidate said that in a bid to avoid responsibility of the lingering insecurity in the state, Uzodinma had accused prominent Imo sons of being in the know of the killings around the state, saying that his wasteful efforts to link innocent Imo people with the insecurity in the state is an indication that he has failed woefully to discharge his constitutional duties.

He said, “I became piqued on sighting a letter where Uzodinma was said to have directed the 27 Sole Administrators in the state to be releasing ninety one million, six hundred thousand naira (N91. 600, 000) each on monthly basis to a pseudo account, ostensibly for a covert reasons. How can the LGAs develop with this kind of open fraud. This action underscores the reason our LGAs cannot survive this present turbulence in the hands of Uzodinma and APC”

“Hope Uzodinma should stop blackmailing me, he should face the November election, he has a major battle to fight with Imo people and not me. His tactics to divert attention after destroying virtually everything in the state will not save him from defeat. Go to the 27 LGAs in the state today, they are worst than the grave yard”

“The debt profile of the state currently is higher than other states in Nigeria. This is what should give every Imo people concern. Uzodinma should allow the people to make their choices and stop intimidating them

Anyanwu therefore revealed that as LGA Chairman, he did not only approve bursary allowances to Ikeduru Students at the Law School, but appointed over 100 people in the LGA without anyone complaining of non payment of monthly allowances.

In his speech, State Coordinator of the group, Pastor Martins Emmanuel commended Senator Anyanwu for being accessible, pointing out that his demonstration of humility has influenced them to supporting him.

He maintained that Imo people need a radical change which after praying and consulting, it was revealed that such turn around could only be provided by the PDP candidate.

While calling on Imo people to rally round the PDP standard bearer, Pastor Emmanuel therefore maintained that since the present APC government has failed, it would be impossible for it to protect Imo people or secure the state from the current avoidable situation.