Military Coup : ECOWAS Sanctions Niger Republic – Impose Travel Bans On Military Officials

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew , Owerri

The Economic Community of West African States, a regional political and economic union of fifteen countries located in West Africa have sanctioned the Republic Of Niger over military Coup.

Some of the Sanctions placed on the Niger Republic includes, Imposition of travel bans on the military officials and their families involved in the coup attempt including anyone who accepts to take a position in the military government.

The Africa Sub-region Organization leaders conveyed on Sunday, July 30th, 2023 in it’s Abuja Head Office located in Nigeria, placed the sanctions in a meeting presided over by the Chairman, president Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.

ECOWAS’ Resolutions read in full;

1.Closure of Land and air borders between ECOWAS and Niger.

2. Institution of ECOWAS no flight zone to all commercial flights to and fro Niger.

3. Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS member states and Niger.

4. Freeze all service transactions including energy transactions.

5. Freeze assets of Niger Republic in all ECOWAS Central banks.

6. Freeze all Niger State and the state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks.

7. Suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions.

8. Impose travel bans on the military officials and their families involved in the coup attempt including anyone who accepts to take a position in the military government.

Related