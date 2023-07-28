In Anambra, Police Reveal What Wiped Out Family of Five in One Night

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has revealed the actual cause of death of the family of five found lifeless in their new home at Oze Village, Nkwelle Ezunaka on July 17th, 2023.

The Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu made the revelation in a press statement issued to newsmen on Friday, in which he announced that the family died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning from their generator.

The victims have been identified as Ifeanyi Okoh, aged 32, hailing from Akebugu in Enugu State; his wife, Chiamaka Okoh, aged 28; and their two young children, Chinecherem Okoh, aged 3, and Catherine Okoh, aged 2. The fifth victim was identified as the wife’s mother, Anthonia Onwukube, aged 56.

Recall that the family had recently moved into their new bungalow and were found dead on their first night in the new residence. As investigators combed the scene, they discovered a generator connected to the house, which generator wrongly kept in a confined space without proper ventilation, thereby leading to the fatal buildup of carbon monoxide fumes.

According to DSP Ikenga, the actual cause of the victim’s death was unraveled through an autopsy conducted on thei corpses.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye while commiserating with the bereaved families, also cautioned the public on the terrible dangers of operating generators indoors as carbon monoxide which is emitted in the fume is a deadly gas that has wiped out several families due to ignorance.

“Generators are to be kept in well-ventilated spaces while in use. He assured that the Command would continuously sensitize the public on domestic hazards that may claim life, in order to reduce such unnecessary and avoidable deaths.”

