Chairman of Governor Bala’s Local Government urges Muslims to uphold the virtues of Zhull-Hajj

By Umar Usma Duguri.

The caretaker chairman of Alkaleri local government area council where Governor Bala Mohamed held, Comrade Bala urged Muslims to uphold the lessons learnt during the last ten days of Zhull-hajj through the famous Salah celebration for the development of Nigeria.

Comrade Bala Ibrahim Mahmoud, Who is rated as the best performing local government chairman in Bauchi state because of his prompt implementation of governor Bala Mohamed’s giant stride project in Bauchi state, among which is the recently commissioning of Kolmani oil, the institute of petroleum resources which is the first in the whole region, urged the Muslims’ umma in the state and other parts of Nigeria, in commemoration of the Eid-El-Kabir, making the tenth day of the zhull Hajj in the Islamic calendar.

Comrade Bala Ibrahim Mohamed, enumerated such virtues to include piety, perseverance, philanthropy, respect and love for one another.

The chairman of the Alkaleri said that, the whole month of zhull hajj reflects the essence of life and fulfilling one of the obligations of Islam for those opptune should perform the Hajj Exercise for number of days.

He said; the month of intense worships, absolute piety and salvation to God which he accept prayers instantly. It is a month of equity and collectively.

He also called for prayers, for divine plausible solutions to the numerous challenges in the country; hoping that people should continue to encourage their leaders by doing the needful.

On Governor Bala Mohamed, the chairman, thank him for consistent support to local government area council being the closest tier of the government by prompt consistent payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities despite global economic meltdown and the transformational completed and many ongoing projects that has bearing to each of the twenty local government areas of the state for the first time in the history of the state to achieve the feat, which earned him award of excellence.

