Celebrating Beauty and Brilliance: A Birthday Tribute to Mrs. Nonye Soludo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Happy birthday, dear Mrs. Nonye Soludo!

In Anambra’s heart, you brightly glow,

Through Healthy Living, you’ve made it so,

Your passion for wellness, it clearly shows.

Your beauty and smile, a dazzling sight,

A beacon of hope, like stars at night,

In all you do, you bring delight,

Guiding us towards a future bright.

With each passing year, you shine anew,

A leader, wife, and friend so true,

In your endeavors, we find our cue,

To celebrate the greatness that is you.

So, here’s to you, a birthday cheer,

A day to cherish and hold dear,

Mrs. Nonye Soludo, far and near,

May joy and blessings fill your year!

With gratitude and cheers conveyed,

Happy birthday, to you, we’ve bade,

Wishing you joy on this special day,

Happy birthday, Anambra First Lady, we say.

© Izunna Okafor, 2023

******************************

Izunna Okafor is an Anambra-based writer and journalist.

