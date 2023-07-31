Two Weeks Sit-at-home : Heads May Roll As Imo Commissioners – LG Solads, Position Official Vehicles in Disguise – Abscond Offices

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

At Imo State Secretariat, located in Owerri, the State Capital City, some Commissioners and top Government Appointees were not seen in their respective offices on Monday as a result of the purported Sit-at-home Order imposed by one Simon Ekpa – led factional group of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

Also, Sole Administrators in the twenty seven Local Government Council Headquarters in the State were not seen in their respective Council Offices, including some of them in the Owerri zone where there is no much case of insecurity threats by hoodlums.

Our correspondent who monitored the situation in Owerri, on Monday, 31 July,2023 gathered that some commissioners like the Live stock Commissioner, Tony Mgbeahuruike, Youths and Sports commissioner, Emeka Okoronkwo, and Doctor Okechukwu Ugorji who is the Commissioner in charge of Home Land Security and Vigilante Affairs were not seen in their Offices.

A civil servant in one of the Ministries who spoke to 247 at the Secretariat on condition of anonymity, revealed that some commissioners only parked their official vehicles in the office through their drivers to disguise, and went to undisclosed hotels within the city to hide over fear of unknown.

Investigation further revealed that some senior civil servants in the Ministries also absconded work on Monday, except in the Ministry of Llocal Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ministry of Lands and the Head of Service who were seen in their Offices.

However, when visited the office of the Commissioner for Youths and Sports by 2:pm in the day, some workers spotted in his office told our correspondent that their principal is not yet on seat.

His secretary told Newsmen that his boss may come.

In a related development, a young lady who identified herself as staff in the ministry of Homeland security told newsmen to walk round the Ministries and check well, that Commissioners and senior civil servants did not come with their official vehicles.

A public relation officer in one of the Ministries told our correspondent in confidence that workers did not turn up to work as a result of transportation challenges.

According to her; there is no means of coming to work today, many civil servants who are supposed to come to work today could not, this is because of the unavailability of commercial busses on the road to convey them to work.

The public relation officer further revealed that those who came to work on Monday came through the Government provided civil servants transit shuttle.

Meanwhile, sources who were interviewed separately last week Monday have condemned the Sit-at-home order imposed by the non state actor, Simon Ekpa who is the self acclaimed factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

One of the sources recommends that Uzodinma, the governor of Imo State should relief duties from some of his Appointees who are complying with the Sit-at-home order by non State actors.

According to him; “the Government must look into this issue of Sit-at-home threats. Yes, I called it threat because it is coming from unrecognized authority.

“We in the private sectors are not in support of that, we are going about our businesses. I urge the state government to checkmate it’s officials who does not attend work on Monday.

“Fight against Sit-at-home in the southeast should be a thing of collective efforts.”

The Homeland security commissioner, UGORJI when contacted, told our correspondent that his Vehicle is parked there at the garage, he revealed that was around, but when demanded to be seen for a physical chat with our correspondent, he declined absolutely.

Also, youths and Sports commissioner, When contacted by our correspondent to know his reasons for not coming to work on Monday, he questioned Why Journalist should visit his office with calling him on phone first.

It could be recalled, that the Governor, Hope Uzodinma had sounded a warning against the Sit-at-home order, as he instructed all workers and residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses.

