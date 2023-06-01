You’re a Paid Jobber, Serial Blackmailer —Anambra Commissioner Replies IPOB Spokesman

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Mr. Chikodi Anarah, has described the Spokesperson of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful, as a paid hatchet jobber and media thug.

Commissioner Anarah stated this while reacting to a trending allegation by IPOB, through its spokesman, Powerful who accused him of being responsible by insecurity in the state.

The IPOB Spokesperson had, in a trending publication, accused the Commissioner of using the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) and other security agencies to incite unrest and I security in the state.

He said, “IPOB intelligence unit gathered that Mr. Chikodi Anara (A.K.A. Igbakigba) who is coincidentally the Commissioner for Homeland Security in Anambra State, is the man responsible for the insecurity in the State. This man was the former security adviser to the previous governor of Anambra State. He recruited armed criminals who are being used to intimidate, silence, and kill anyone who questions his rascality. The recruited criminal gangs are used to impersonate IPOB and ESN as they go into kidnapping and car snatching just to blackmail this noble movement.

“He created and recruited an Anambra vigilante group (AVG) to murder anybody suspected to be an IPOB member, which hasn’t yielded the desired outcome. We are monitoring his new strategy against IPOB. He will soon get what he is looking for. His vodoo powers will fail him soon.”

However, in his reaction to the accusation, Commissioner Anarah debunked the allegation as unfounded, noting that the Powerful had always engaged in such job of blackmail in the past, and, therefore should not be given attention.

He revealed that the IPOB Spokesperson had recently written three similar publications against him in recent time, contacted him and demanded him to pay him huge amount of money to withdraw the publications, or else he would write the worst piece.

“Is this business trend, nurtured into a veritable enterprise, part of what IPOB represents? Why is the publication an IPOB press release.

“The truth is that EMMA POWERFUL (whoever he is) is doing a paid job for Tony Onyeagolu and Festus Onyagolu, currently in a self imposed exile after they masterminded the abduction and murder of one Angus Okoye from Isuaniocha, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State,” Commissioner Anarah said.

He also highlighted some of the insecurity-related activities perpetrated by the IPOB and their collaborators whom he said, have also been calling for his arrest and detention.

“EMMA POWERFUL, I wonder when IPOB started working with Police or DSS that makes you push to re-enact the empty cry for my arrest. Over what? In short, you are confused!!!” he said.