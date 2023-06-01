President Tinubu Congratulates Abdulrazaq, Uzodinma, Others

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated governors who recently emerged as leaders of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

The President’s felicitation was contained in a statement from the State House on Thursday.

“I congratulate the Governor of Kwara State, His Excellency Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on his emergence as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), and the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Hope Uzodinma, on his election as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

“In the same vein, I also congratulate His Excellency Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, and his Kaduna State counterpart, His Excellency Senator Uba Sani, on their elections as deputy chairmen for the two respective forums,” he said.

“Being called upon by their peers to lead them is a testament to the trust and confidence reposed in them by the governors,” President Tinubu added.

The President tasked the new leaders to use their tenures to advance the peace, unity and socioeconomic development of the country and join hands with his administration to engender the Renewed Hope agenda.

“As chief executives of states, governors are critical to the overall success of our administration and the desire for a Nigeria that works for all.

“As an important fulcrum in our journey to a more prosperous and safe country, what states do or do not do matter a lot. I am therefore obliged to ask the new leaders to use their good offices to bring about a convergence of vision between the Federal Government, under my leadership, and governments at the state level.

“It is my prayer that you acquit yourselves diligently in discharging the responsibilities bestowed on you through this election,” President Tinubu added.

