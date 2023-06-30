Why we postponed distribution of insecticide treated net’s – Agency

Advertisement

From Mohahmmed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis/Leprosy and Malaria ( BACATMA) has announced the postpotment distribution of Insecticide Treated Net (ITN) which was scheduled for Friday 30th June 2023.

In a statement issued by the Executive Chairman in the Agency, Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam and made available to journalists, Thursday in Bauchi.

According to him, said that the postponement became imperative as it coincide with other programs that are beneficial to the state.

The statement futher urged residents of the state not to panic, adding that the Agency is working around the clock to ensure the success of the exercise.

The Agency therefore, advised the citizens of the State especially women to safeguard their Net cards while a new date would be announced in due course.

It could be recalled that the State Governor Bala Mohammed had last launched the flagging off the distribution of 4.4 million treated mosquitos net’s in collaboration with USAID and other international donors in the state

Related