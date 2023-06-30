Rotary Club PH Garden City gets New President

Advertisement

All is now set for the investiture of Karina Igonikon as the Eleventh President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Garden City.

The investiture will take place On Saturday 1st July at the Kingoliza halls off Odili road in Port Harcourt, by 10am.

A statement by the Club’s Public Image Director, Precious Ahiakwo said live changing projects the club will carry out in her host community in the Rotary year, will also be unveiled at the event.

The statement also said veteran Rotary leaders like the District’s past Governors, Ijeoma Pearl Okoro and others will grace the event.

The statement by the Public Image Director of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Garden City, who is also the club’s 9th past President, Precious Ahiakwo called on philanthropists and we’ll spirited members of the public to attend the epoch making event.

