NDLEA seized 999.335 kg of illicit drugs, arrest 422 persons in Jigawa

By SULE TAHIR, DUTSE.

The Jigawa Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, ( NDLEA) has seized 999.335kg of Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance worth several millions of naira in the last one year, the Commandant, Alh Muazu Aliyu Danmusa has disclosed at a press briefing in Dutse.

” The Command in it’s efforts to save the youths and jigawa state from the evil acts of drug dealers, have engaged in routine op gerations from june last year to June this year which resulted in the arrest and seizure of narcotic drugs, said the Commandant”

” Indeed, members of the NDLEA jigawa state Command are doing great in riding the state of the menace of drug dealers. I therefore urged our officer’s and men to maintain the tempo”

During the period under review, a total number of 422 people comprise of 409 Male and thirteen Female were arrested, while 94 people were convicted, and 186 were counselled.

Similarly fifteen people were rehabilitated, while four were presently undergoing rehabilitation in the Command’s Youth Rehabilitation Centre.

According to Danmusa, the Command has also embarked in War Against Drug Abuse ( WADA), Sensitization campaign at the motor packs and secondary schools and tertiary institutions across the state as part of the preventive measure against Drug abuse and trafficking.

As you are aware, the United Nation through its Agency, the United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime ( UNODC) has set aside a week program June 19-26 day to reflect and commemorate in the war against Drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The aim of this year’s campaign tagged “Combat stigma and discrimination by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non judgement, Empower young people and communities to prevent drug and addiction, raise awareness about the negative impact of stigma and discrimination on people who use drug and their families, as well raise awareness on HIV AIDS and Hepatitis epidemic among people who uses drugs among others.

