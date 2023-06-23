Drama as Winners chapel pastor defrauds Nigerian university of N19.3m

An Ilorin-based associate pastor with the Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, Temidayo Eseyin has been arraigned for allegedly defrauding Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State, to the tune of N19.3 million.

The pastor was arraigned by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, June 22, 2023, before Justice Funsho Lawal Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

Eseyin, a lawyer and former member of the Disciplinary Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ilorin Branch, was docked on a four-count bordering on dishonest misappropriation of funds belonging to the University