Police insp to spend 22 yrs in prison for impregnating daughter

FROM Lateef Taiwo

A senior Magistrate Court No 4 sitting in MINNA, Niger state has sentenced a Police Inspector Gbenga Fajuyi to 22 years imprisonment for impregnating his 13 years biological daughter.

While delivering the judgement on Thursday, the presiding senior Magistrate Christy Barau,described the convict as a monster . she castigated the police officer as a law enforcement officer who supposed to protect the little girl, but ended up putting her into adulthood.

According to the Magistrate , the police officer was found guilty of three-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse, putting her into a family way impregnating a female student, and criminal intimidation.

In his submission the police prosecutor, Inspector Lawrence Owette, the three-count charges contravened Section 18 (2) of the Niger State Child Right Law 2010, Section 390 25 (3), and 397 B of the penal code.

According to the police first Information Report, marked SMC/MN, CR/06/2023 made available in court and obtained by our Reporter , stated that Gbenga Fajuyi, who is 47 years, sometime in 2019, at the Ungwan Nasarawa area of Tafa Local Government, lured his biological daughter, an SS1 student of Government Day Secondary School Sabon-Wuse, into his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of the girl.

The act by the father , Gbenga Fajuyi resulted putting his daughter into a family way and delivered a baby girl, warning her not to tell anybody else he would kill her.

Prosecutor said during the police Investigation,Gbenga Fajuyi, confessed to have committed the offence ,he further admitted to have strangled the new Baby to death after delivery at a nearby River

After the presiding senior Magistrate Christy Barau read the charges to him,he pleaded guilty to the charges, but the court turned it into not guilty,

The Magistrate Christy however charg

said that the police prosecutor

had proved his case and have brought along his witnesses and evidence to enable the court to give him the maximum punishment in accordance with the offenses he committed.

At the court during the trial, the prosecutor called the investigating police officer, the mother of the girl, and the girl, who narrates how the father started having sexual intercourse with the daughter when she was 12 years until he impregnated her at 13 years of age.

Senior Magistrate Christy Barau, while delivering the judgement described the police inspector as a monster and a disgrace to the entire police, expressed regret

that the convict, who is a police officer, saddled with the responsibility of protecting life and property ,fighting crime in the society, shamelessly engaged himself in such act instead to protect his own family.but chose to be inhuman towards his own biological daughter.

The Magistrate however ruled that he is to spend the next 22 years in prison without the option of a fine, and the sentence was to run concurrently.

