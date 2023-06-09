Kano popular Imam, Late Nasir M. Nasir dies at 87

Advertisement

By SULE TAHIR

THE Kano popular Chief Imam of Fagge Juma’at Mosque, Sheikh Nasir Muhammad Nasir, is dead.

The late Islamic scholar, popularly known as Limamin Waje, died at the age of 87.

The cleric died on Wednesday after a protracted illness and buried yesterday, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

The deceased was turbaned as Wazirin Kano by the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero but removed by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso replaced him after citing security concerns, but Nasir refused to vacate the position.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has condoled with the family, followers, and people of Kano.

